KitKat has its fingers in 2% of Android devices

It has been 3 months since the launch of Google's latest mobile OS, Android 4.4 KitKat, and current figures show that it is now on just under 2% of all Android devices.

This shows a rise of 0.4% since January, taking KitKat up to a total of 1.8% devices that logged into the Google Play Store during the week ending February 4 2014.

Owners of even the latest flagships like the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 are still waiting for their updates, although both handsets are expected to see the upgrade in the next few weeks.

That 1.8% then is made up solely of Google's Nexus line such as the Nexus 7, Nexus 5 and the ageing Nexus 4, Motorola's Moto G and Moto X, and the Google Play editions of the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 which are only available in the US.

Its all Google at the moment

Faces may be left a little red at Mountain View given the superfast uptake of iOS updates on the iPhone and iPad, but Google's working with multiple manufacturers and devices, whereas Apple controls the whole iOS show.

At this stage in Android 4.1 Jelly Bean's life uptake was still languishing on 1.2%. Interestingly though, Jelly Bean still seems to be growing thanks to the launches of recent handsets that hadn't been able to get their hands on the latest OS before launch.

With MWC 2014 just around the corner you can expect Android 4.4 KitKat to grow rapidly as all manner of devices made for Android 4.4 KitKat are launched, including the Samsung Galaxy S5.

Hopefully it won't be too long before we see KitKat as the dominant Android force given its ability to run on handsets with as low as 512MB RAM. Maybe that means we'll finally see the death of Gingerbread - the three-year-old OS still commands 20% of Android users.

The HTC M8 will definitely come with Android 4.4 KitKat.

Via The Next Web.