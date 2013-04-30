iPhone could boost the prepaid game of Boost Mobile this year

A notorious tipster has hinted that Apple's iPhone 5 could arrive on prepaid carrier Boost Mobile in Q3 2013.

The Twitter account @evleaks has a great track record when it comes to leaking mobile device and news, whether it's discussing Facebook Home or weird-looking Samsung phones.

And on Monday night the evleaks account tweeted a succinct message: "iPhone to Boost Mobile in Q3."

This isn't the first time we've heard the iPhone on Boost rumor - the same was said last summer, and nothing came of that. Is this time any different? Only time will tell.

Trusting a source

When on Twitter user requested a source for the claim, another responded that "[Evleaks is] his own source."

That doesn't mean that he or she is infallible, though, and the iPhone on Boost rumor should be taken as just that until Apple or Boost make an announcement.

We've asked both companies for confirmation or comment, and so far only Boost replied to say that they don't comment on rumors.

Major and minor players

The iPhone is currently available on the major U.S. carriers, Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, plus plenty of not-so-major ones (check out this chart on Apple's support site).

Boost Mobile is a minor U.S. carrier that runs on Sprint's network. If the rumor pans out, Boost will be the fourth carrier to offer prepaid iPhone plans, after Cricket, Virgin Mobile and Straight Talk.

The iPhone on Boost would still be a welcome addition, though, as it's always nice to have another prepaid option that doesn't require an expensive contract.

