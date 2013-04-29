HTC One's front-facing speakers coming to new budget handset?

Beyond its sleek aluminium chassis and its UltraPixel camera tech, perhaps the most lauded feature on the HTC One handset was its front-facing dual speakers.

Now it seems the Taiwanese company is hell bent on spreading this obvious-yet-innovative design feature to more smartphones, following the leak of a handset dubbed the HTC 608t today.

The leaked handset, which looks more like the HTC One SV than the newer HTC One flagship device, showcases a rounded plastic, rather than metallic casing.

However, front and centre are those Beats Audio-powered front-facing speakers, suggesting the company is definitely going with this calling card on future handsets.

Jelly Bean and quad-core too?

The HTC 608t (definitely not a final name) is also said to offer a 4.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 960 x 540, while Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2 is on board, according to the leak from Chinese site TENAA (translated).

The leak also tips a quad-core processor, 8-megapixel camera, a 1.6-megapixel rear camera and 1GB RAM.

The leaked snap features a China Mobile logo suggests a launch in that region initially, so we'll have to wait for official release details before making assertions about potential launches in the west.

Just last month the HTC 606w showed up in China, which brings the UltraPixel camera tech to a budget handset for the first time.

Via Engadget