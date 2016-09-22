Google's new Pixel phones probably won't survive a slip in the bath

Google's upcoming Pixel phones won't be waterproof but each will be water resistant to help it battle against rain and splashing, according to a new report.

A source speaking to Android Police has shared the rumored Pixel and Pixel XL will be IP53 dust and water resistant – the same level as the HTC 10, a phone which isn't sold on its durability.

The three in the number means it'll be resistant to spraying water, which means, "water falling as a spray at any angle up to 60° from the vertical shall have no harmful effect."

If you're holding your phone out in the rain it'll be okay, but this rating can't guarantee protection when your phone has fallen into the bath - something the iPhone 7, Sony Xperia XZ and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge are protected against.

Don't dunk it

They also won't be able to cope with high pressure water, so you won't be able to run it under a tap or take them in the shower.

IP53 rating means it will be resistant to dust and sand; but it won't be as durable as other phones.

The Pixel phones are only rumors right now, but it looks likely Google will launch them at an event planned for October 4, and it's been suggested the Pixel and Pixel XL will be ready to buy from October 21.

It looks like there will be a Snapdragon 821 processor in each phone, Android 7 software, metal uni-body designs as well as either a 5-inch or 5.5-inch display.