Leaked specs revealed for Samsung Galaxy Active, Zoom handsets

There are three full weeks before the Samsung Premiere 2013 event on June 20, but Samsung Galaxy S4 fans won't have to wait that long before getting a peek at the specs for two companion handsets launching there.

Android Community reported Thursday that two additional Android handsets may be waiting in the wings to expand the Galaxy S4 family next month.

In addition to the Galaxy S4 Mini already announced, new Galaxy models aimed at shutterbugs and those with more active lifestyles could be launched soon.

The aptly named Samsung Galaxy S4 Active is expected to be resistant to both water and dust, having previously been spotted wearing a crimson red exterior.

Focus on specs

Active appears to feature a five-inch Super AMOLED Full HD display powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 600 processor with Adreno 320 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage plus micro-SD slot and a 2600mAh battery.

Bearing a closer resemblance to the Galaxy S4 Mini, the Galaxy S4 Zoom puts the focus on the 16MP rear-facing camera, equipped with the requisite 10x optical zoom for getting that much closer to the action.

The remainder of the specs are somewhat less impressive, with a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a 960 x 540 resolution, dual-core 1.6GHz processor, a modest 8GB of internal storage (plus micro-SD slot) and 1900mAh battery.

Of course, anything can change between now and Samsung's London event on June 20, which could also see the debut of new ATIV-branded Windows Phone handsets.