Philips Lighting is changing its name, and you’ll probably never even notice

Philips Lighting, the company responsible for creating one of the most identifiable names in the smart home market – Philips Hue – is changing its name.

Starting now, Philips Lighting will be known as Signify, with a goal of 2019 set for full global implementation, although this news story may well be the last time you’re ever aware of the change.

Phili–sorry, Signify, has confirmed that thank to an agreement with Royal Philips it will still be using the Philips name for its products, so you don’t have to worry about looking for Signify Hue lights going forward.

What does Signify signify?

Signify means ‘an indication of something’, so what does Signify signify?

"The choice of our new company name originates from the way light becomes an intelligent language, which connects and conveys meaning," said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify. "It is a clear expression of our strategic vision and purpose to unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world."

Exactly why this name change is taking place is currently unclear, but as long as Signify keeps making fantastic smart lights, it can call itself whatever it likes.