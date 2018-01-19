OnePlus confirms store compromise that could affect as many as 40,000 customers

Update: OnePlus has confirmed that the credit card info of as many as 40,000 customers has been compromised. To make this news worse, OnePlus stated that this theft of information happened over the course of two months, starting in November of 2017.

OnePlus is advising affected customers to monitor their bank statements and will now offer a free year's worth of credit reporting. However, if you paid for a device with a saved credit card or via PayPal, you should be in the clear.

Original story follows below.

Following a weekend in which OnePlus store buyers discovered fraudulent charges popping up on their accounts, the company has responded by temporarily disabling the ability to pay with a credit card.

It goes without saying that if you’ve recently purchased the OnePlus 5T, you might want to check your bank statement. But recently, OnePlus has issued an official response and has confidence that no information was compromised.

How? Well the company says that credit card info is neither processed or stored on its site, but “sent directly to our PCI-DSS-compliant payment processing partner over an encrypted connection…” If you happened to select the “save this card for future transactions, OnePlus assures that this, too, is handled on its partner’s secure servers.

Should you worry?

It’s hard not to be concerned if you’ve used OnePlus’ online store. Though, with OnePlus hard at work to patch up any potential leaks in its security, we should know the findings of its audit shortly.

If you’re still interested in making a purchase from the OnePlus store, you’ll be able to do so via PayPal only – a method that’s totally safe to use and seemingly unaffected by the recent security scare. Additionally, the company says that it’s investigating alternative payment methods.

Since OnePlus devices are sold exclusively on the company’s online store, it’s easy to imagine that disabling one of two payment methods would put a dampening on sales. As such, the company is working around the clock to address the issue.