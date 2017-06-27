OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 will get Android Oreo before the end of the year

A month or so ago we heard that the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 would both be updated to Android Oreo at some point, and now we can be a bit more specific about when, as the company has revealed that both phones will get the next version of Android before the end of the year.

A OnePlus employee made the comments during a Reddit AMA (ask me anything), saying the two handsets would get Android Oreo “within this year.”

That rounds things down more than you might think, as Android Oreo itself isn’t likely to be made available until around October, probably alongside the Pixel 2.

Cutting it close

Given that OnePlus will probably have to do extra work to get it running on OxygenOS (the skin the company puts over Android), we wouldn’t expect to see it on the OnePlus 3T or OnePlus 3 until very close to the end of the year.

Still, if the company keeps its promise then these could be among the first non-Pixel/Nexus handsets to get Android Oreo, which is all the more impressive since they’re not OnePlus’s latest phones.

And on that note, although no mention was made of the OnePlus 5 we’d assume that will be higher priority for the company, so it will probably get Android Oreo this year as well, and quite possibly before the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T do.

Via PhoneArena