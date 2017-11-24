One of Nintendo Switch’s best games is half off for Black Friday 2017

Nintendo Switch owners know that 2017 has been full of awesome games to play. But are you just now planning to get (or give) one for the holidays? If so, Wal-Mart has you covered with a must-play title on the cheap – $29 to be exact, down from $59.

(Update: Wal-Mart seems to be sold out, at least for now. For the time being, we'll be directing you to Amazon, who is offering the next best price at $45 – still not bad at all!)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is a fun strategy game built in collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft. It smashes the Mushroom Kingdom together with the wild Rabbids, immerses you into its engaging turn-based gameplay and hilarity ensues.