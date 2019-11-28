Oculus Go Black Friday deal cuts price to just $149 at Walmart

The Oculus Go Black Friday price has just come in from Walmart, and you can save $50 on the 32GB model. We've seen this model come down to $159 before, but never sink below that $150 mark making this an excellent buy for anyone looking to test the waters on virtual reality without breaking the bank.

The Oculus Go headset was already a cheap virtual reality solution - with a list price of just $199 to begin with, the Go offers more punters access to high quality, varied VR. The 32GB model will store a range of games, apps, streaming services, and virtual reality experiences in a tidy, wireless headset perfect for low maintenance VR entertainment. Plus, this Black Friday you can grab all that for less than ever before.

The Go features a new breathable design that allows users the comfort and flexibility of a higher end model but also includes a display resolution of 1280 x 1440 per eye - better than the specs on offer with the expensive Rift and HTC Vive options. The device was made for entertainment, so features a fully stacked roster of streaming apps - we're talking VR Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, ESPN, Prime, Showtime, and more.

Of course, there's also a full store of VR games to capture your imagination - from the likes of Thumper and Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes to Smash Hit, Drift Club, and Angry Birds. While the storefront is a slimmed down version of the more powerful Oculus Quest and Rift offerings, the Go features an excellent range of titles from big and small developers.

This Oculus Go Black Friday deal is the perfect excuse to take a brand new entertainment medium out for a spin.

