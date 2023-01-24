Nvidia's new AI tool for Chrome will make YouTube videos pop

Audio player loading…

Nvidia finally revealed the official launch date of its RTX Video Super Resolution feature, which was first announced during CES 2023. The tool, which upscales videos up to 4K resolution using artificial intelligence, is set for a February 2023 release window for both Chrome and Edge browsers.

RTX Video Super Resolution, as clarified to PC Gamer , will allow “resolutions beyond 1080p. It'll upscale video with a native resolution anywhere between 360p and 1440p, and it'll work with video up to 144Hz frame rate.” This feature requires either an RTX 3000-series or 4000-series GPU to run. You can see how well it works in the video from Nvidia below.

Could this be the future of video upscaling?

Though 4K video upscaling isn’t new to TV, it’s a new technology to browsers and streaming video. The fact that it’s artificial intelligence doing the actual enhancing is both impressive and potentially divisive.

Though this AI technology shows us truly incredible results as we can see from the demonstration video, AI, in general, has become a hotbed issue due to its perceived misuse and copyright infringement issues that have resulted from its use in the arts.

That said, it’ll be fascinating to watch the RTX Video Super Resolution feature advance and improve, as well as what kind of videos will work best with said tool. Hopefully, this application of AI won’t encounter the same level of controversy in the meantime and we can see its use spread to other mediums.