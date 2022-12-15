Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti GPU spotted on Galax website – but don’t get your hopes up

Audio player loading…

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Ti popped up on the Galax website briefly, as the graphics card manufacturer made quite a whopper of a mistake, before it was pulled down quickly.

As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) points out, there was a top banner published for the ‘GeForce RTX 4090 Ti HOF’ graphics card on the homepage of the Galax site, but this was a blunder as mentioned – a mistaken addition of the ‘Ti’, seemingly, as clicking the banner led through to the RTX 4090 HOF page.

That’s a graphics card that does exist, of course – unlike the 4090 Ti – and it’s a special edition of the RTX 4090 for expert overclockers looking to break world records (the HOF acronym stands for ‘Hall Of Fame’ edition).

In fact, the 4090 HOF has already set records such as a 3.8GHz overclock which was applied by Team OGS. The banner, which has now been corrected, marks the global launch of the 4090 HOF, which was previously only on sale in Asia (or supplied directly to overclockers like OGS in Europe, in pre-release form).

Analysis: There’s no need for an RTX 4090 Ti, frankly

As VideoCardz points out, Galax’s website team probably needs to go have a lie down in a dark room for a bit, as mistakes aplenty have been made on the site in recent times. Like the RTX 4090 HOF launch material being marred by a bunch of typos, even including mistakes in the spec. (Incidentally, that spec includes a max power draw of 666W – literally making this a beast of a GPU).

Okay, so the obvious rumor spinning coming from this incident is whether there might be an RTX 4090 Ti in the wings, with Galax accidentally mentioning it because such a graphics card is on the horizon. Could that be true?

No, in a word. There have been no leaks around an RTX 4090 Ti – save for the thinnest of whispers that didn’t convince us at all – and if it was anything like near release, we’d be seeing a bunch of more concrete spillage by now.

We do believe an RTX 4090 Ti will arrive eventually, or that’s certainly possible, but likely not for a good long while yet. Maybe when Nvidia sorts out issues around power draw, and those melting adapters, of course – and when there’s an actual need for a more powerful GPU.

Let’s face it, right now the RTX 4090 is a hugely powerful graphics card not remotely challenged by AMD’s new RX 7900 XTX flagship, so what exactly would be the point of an RTX 4090 Ti in the near future? This is very much something for a good way down the line, and Galax’s slip here is just that – a faux pas (one of many in recent times, by all accounts).