Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 announced - the most powerful gaming GPU ever

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 has just been announced, ushering a new generation of Ampere graphics cards.

While rumors that Nvidia was working on an ultra-powerful RTX 3090 have been swirling for a while now, many people (including us) struggled to believe them. After all, the last time Nvidia released an 'x90' GPU was back in 2012 with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 690, which like the GTX 590 it replaced, was a dual-GPU card.

So, we're happy to be proved wrong, as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is official - and it's a beast. It's easily the most powerful gaming graphics card Nvidia has ever made, and it will easily blow the PS5 and Xbox Series X out of the water when they are released later this year.

If you're as excited about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 as we are, then read on, as we've got everything we know so far about the new GPU below, along with all the latest rumors and speculation as well.

Wccftech has published rumors that Nvidia will launch three new graphics cards in September, followed by another GPU in October and two more at a later date that has not yet been decided, with the RTX 3090 possibly being released in the second half of September, after the RTX 3080 launch in mid-September.

In fact, those rumors were bang on the money, with the RTX 3090 launch date officially revealed as September 24.

RTX 3090 price

We had been bracing ourselves for a high RTX 3090 price, considering the specs, and while we still don't know the price of the RTX 3090, rumors have suggested that it could be as high as $2,000/£1,500/AU$2,800.

It wasn't quite as expensive in the end, at $1,499 (around £1,100/AU$2,00), but that means it would be one of the most expensive gaming graphics cards in the world. If you were thinking of getting the RTX 3090, then, it looks like you're going to need to save up. A lot.

RTX 3090 specs

For a super-high price, you'd hope the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 would be a super-powerful GPU, and while we won't know just how powerful it is until our full RTX 3090 review, which should come soon, on paper, at least, it seems that's indeed what we're getting, along with rumors that the RTX 3090 will be 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

The official specs of the RTX 3090 are:

Nvidia GeForce RTX CUDA cores: 5248

5248 Memory: 24 GB GDDR6X

24 GB GDDR6X PCIe interface: 4.0

This is a big leap over the RTX 2080 Ti, and that 24GB of memory could put it in RTX Titan terrority. Nvidia’s Titan GPUs, which although based on the same tech as Nvidia’s gaming GPUs, are in fact aimed at content creators and come with high price tags which are relatively affordable compared to professional GPUs.

That amount of power requires... a lot of power, and rumors suggest that the GPU will be huge, and will require an adaptor to plug into the PSU.

The 24GB of GDDR6X video memory had long been rumored, and features a speed of 19.5Gbps, with power consumption pegged at 350W (again as rumored before).

We also know manufacturers like Asus and Zotac will make their own versions of the RTX 3090, which could come with slightly different (though still very powerful) specs.