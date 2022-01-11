Nigeria vs Egypt live stream: how to watch AFCON game free online and from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah takes centre stage today as the Pharaohs get their Africa Cup of Nations Group D campaign off and running with a tough looking tie against the Super Eagles. Follow our guide to watch a Nigeria vs Egypt live stream and catch all the AFCON 2021 football action wherever you are today.

Nigeria vs Egypt live stream Date: Tuesday, January 11 Kick-off time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT / 3am AEDT Venue: Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua, Cameroon FREE stream: BBC iPlayer Global streams: beIN Sports (via Sling TV / FuboTV) (US) | Optus Sport (AU) | beIN Sports Connect (CA) | Sky Sports (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Salah will come up against the familiar faces of Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in this matchup between two of the more fancied sides in this year’s tournament.

Carlos Queiroz's Egypt currently hold the record of seven AFCON triumphs having won the competition three times in a row between 2006 and 2010.

Nigeria will meanwhile also be looking to make a winning start to this year’s tournament as they seek their fourth title, following an impressive, unbeaten campaign in qualifying for AFCON 2021.

It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the group-stage of AFCON 2021, so read on to find out how to live stream Nigeria vs Egypt and watch AFCON football from wherever you are today.

How to live stream Nigeria vs Egypt for FREE

BBC iPlayer The great news for football fans is that 10 AFCON 2021 games will be available to watch FREE online in the UK. The first of them is this huge clash between Nigeria and Egypt, with the broadcaster's stream on the BBC iPlayer set to start at 3.50pm GMT ahead of the 4pm kick-off. If you're in the UK and want more thorough coverage - and, indeed, the rest of the AFCON matches - then you'll need a subscription to Sky Sports. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices or try Now for PAYG access.

How to watch AFCON 2021 from outside your country

If you're abroad at any point during the tournament, then you won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home. This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream AFCON 2021 from anywhere

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK if you wanted that free iPlayer stream)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's BBC iPlayer for UK viewers

How to watch Nigeria vs Egypt live stream in US

beIN Sports You'll need to access to sports broadcaster beIN Sports for this and every other AFCON 2021 game in the US. That means viewing is also available via its beIN Sports Connect app. Today's kick off is at 11am ET / 8am PT. If you don't have beIN already or just don;t have cable, the alternative is to grab an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. Plans start from $35 a month and, from there, you need to add beIN Sports for an extra $5. Fancy giving it a try but don't want to commit? at the moment, Sling has a 3-day free trial to see if it's the streaming service for you. Similarly, FuboTV plans also include beIN and can be tried out with a FREE trial. But the subscription costs are much higher after that, starting at $64.99. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch AFCON 2021 soccer in Australia

Image A familiar story for soccer fans Down Under, Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every game in Australia. Today's match starts at a rather unappetising 3am AEDT. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to live stream Nigeria vs Egypt at AFCON in Canada