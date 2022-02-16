New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket online from anywhere

In-form Proteas head to World Test champions

Two of the world's best Test cricket sides are facing off in Christchurch across two games, with the World Test champions missing their leader, and the No.5-ranked Proteas in promising form after a memorable triumph over India. Read on as we explain how to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream and catch all the cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.

Date: February 17-21

Start time: 11am NZDT / 12am SAST / 3.30am IST / 10pm GMT / 5pm ET

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

FREE stream: Amazon Prime FREE trial (IN)

Global streams: Spark Sport (NZ) | SuperSport (SA) | BT Sport (UK) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (AU) | ESPN Plus (US)

Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Kane Williamson's elbow troubles mean he won't play a part in either of the Tests, with regular understudy Tom Latham taking up skipper duties in his absence. 

New Zealand were stunned by Bangladesh a month ago but fought back to level the series in style, Kyle Jamieson's bowling and a brilliant partnership between Latham and Devon Conway eventually giving the Kiwi faithful something to shout about.

South Africa's stunning recent victory over India has restored a presence that has been sorely lacking for some time, though the absence of Keegan Petersen, who has contracted Covid, is a huge blow.

But still, it was Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma who brought it home against the Men in Blue, and they'll be key to South Africa's efforts here, while Kagiso Rabada is always a nightmare to bat against. 

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2022 New Zealand vs South Africa Test live stream and watch every session online from anywhere.

New Zealand vs South Africa Test schedule and dates

  • 1st Test: Feb 17-21 一 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 一 11am NZDT / 10pm GMT
  • 2nd Test: Feb 25-Mar 1 一 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 一 11am NZDT / 10pm GMT

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa Test cricket from outside your country

In New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, Australia, India or the US? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch Blackcaps vs South Africa in New Zealand

How to watch New Zealand vs Proteas: live stream Test cricket in South Africa

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket FREE in India

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket in Australia

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream in UK 

New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US

