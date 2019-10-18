New Zealand vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-final from anywhere

Ireland's shock defeat to Japan placed them on a path they would never have wanted. Their runners-up status in Pool A has lead them to an unenviable 2019 Rugby World Cup face-off with heavy pre-tournament favourites, the All Blacks. And you can watch the action as it happens -from basicaly anywhere in the world - with our New Zealand vs Ireland live stream guide.

The All Blacks have been in imperious form in the Pool stages of the tournament, and look in good shape to win their third title on the trot.

Nevertheless, the Irish famously won the last encounter between the two sides in a victory that caused many pundits to tip them for glory in Japan.

Live stream New Zealand vs Ireland - where and when This quarter-final clash takes place at the 49,970 Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo in Tokyo on Saturday, October 19. The game kicks off at 7.15pm JST local time - that's an 11.15am IST/BST start for Irish supporters tuning in from home, and an 11.15pm NZST kick-off for All Blacks fans tuning in from New Zealand.

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen has been somewhat ruthless with his team selection, with the experienced Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty both missing out of the match-day VX. In comes the in-from Anton Lienert-Brown, while lock Brodie Retallick has been deemed fit enough to start.

Joe Schmidt's Ireland side will feel like they are due a big performance and know that the seemingly invincible All Blacks do have a vulnerability when faced with their rush defence.

It's likely to be the tie of the round, and you won't need to miss a moment of the action no matter where you are on Earth, by following our Rugby World Cup New Zealand vs Ireland live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad this weekend and try to watch your domestic Rugby World Cup coverage, you'll be metaphorically rucked off the ball due to geo-blocking. That stops you watching your home feed online wile in a foreign country.

That's where the use of a VPN comes in, as it helps you tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Canada and the USA).

How to stream the RWC quarter-final in Ireland for FREE

Irish rugby fans need not worry about pricey sports service subscriptions - state broadcaster RTÉ will be showing all of Ireland's matches from the World Cup live along with the entire knockout rounds and the final itself in Yokohama. This quarter-final match will be shown live on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting at 8am IST (taking in the England vs Australia game first) with kick-off at 11.15am IST. You can also watch the match via RTÉ Player online service and app for iOS and Android If you're not in Ireland but want to catch up with RTÉ's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to Ireland and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch the All Blacks in New Zealand

This game is one of a number of 2019 Rugby World Cup matches being shown free-to-air in New Zealand via TVNZ, with kick-off at 10.15pm NZST on Saturday evening - although, bizarrely, you'll have to wait an hour after kick-off to watch. Alternatively, streaming service Spark Sport has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup LIVE. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to stream Ireland vs New Zealand live in the UK for FREE

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all remaining matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. This quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 10.45am BST and kick-off at a quarter past eleven. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland in Australia

The match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 8.15pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

Live stream New Zealand vs Ireland match in South Africa

Live coverage of this Rugby World Cup match will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. It's set to kick off at 12.15am SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for this match is at 6.15am ET and 3.15am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $99.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $34.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

