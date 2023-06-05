M2 Ultra-powered Apple Mac Studio launches at WWDC 2023

Apple has given the Mac Studio its first refresh since its very first release back in 2022. The powerful yet compact desktop PC is now powered by the M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, giving it a nice power boost from its M1-powered predecessor.

According to Apple, the new Mac Studio 2023 is up to 3x faster than the M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio and up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

Designed for content creators and other creative pros, the M2 Max-powered Mac Studio promises to deliver up to 50 percent faster performance than the previous generation with 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory. Meanwhile, the Mac Studio with M2 Ultra is features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and up to 192GB of memory.

(Image credit: Apple)

Same chassis, more support

Apple seems to have skipped on extra new features, as it continues to use the same chassis as the previous model.

However, it now offers enhanced connectivity, with a higher-bandwidth HDMI to support up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. The M2 Ultra-powered Mac Studio can also support up to six Pro Display XDRs to drive over 100 million pixels and play up to 22 streams of 8K ProRes video, an upgrade from the M1 Ultra Mac Studio's 18 streams of 8K ProRes video. To round that out, it now has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity on hand.

The Mac Studio 2023 is now available for pre-order, starting at $1,999 / £2,099, and will start shipping out on June 13th.