New 3rd-gen Chromecast appears in store before being announced

Google probably wanted to keep details of its 3rd-generation Chromecast under wraps ahead of its big hardware show on October 9, but Best Buy has ruined those plans – one of its stores mistakenly put the new dongle on sale too early, and a customer who managed to get hold of one has posted details on Reddit .

Redditor GroveStreetHome wasn't able to get the device up and running – it keeps asking for an update – but thanks to some photos we know the new Chromecast will get a slightly refreshed look, with the Chrome symbol replaced by a Google logo (as on the Chromecast Ultra ).

We knew a new Chromecast model was coming : filings made with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) indicated a new device with added Bluetooth powers was on the way. Improved Bluetooth connectivity might open the way to Chromecast peripherals, including, perhaps, gamepad controllers.

The new Chromecast? (credit: GroveStreetHome/Reddit)

GroveStreetHome reports that the 3rd-gen Chromecast is being sold at the same price as its predecessor , $35 (or £30 in the UK). The updated version was marked as unavailable until October 9 in the Best Buy system, but because the Redditor had already picked one up, it was put through as a 2nd-gen model.

We're assuming the Best Buy in question has now hastily pulled the new edition of the Chromecast from shelves until October 9 rolls around. We'll have to wait for Google's event to get all the details on what this new streaming dongle has to offer.

There's plenty more coming at the October unveiling of course. Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL , as well as a 2-in-1 Chromebook and possibly some other goodies too (though maybe not a Pixel Watch ). We'll be covering the event live, ready to bring you news of all the new Google devices as they're announced.