Nadal vs Sinner live stream: how to watch free French Open quarter-final and from anywhere

Rafael Nadal, meet... the new Rafael Nadal? Teenage sensation Jannik Sinner has been the toast of the 2020 French Open, becoming the first first-timer to reach the men's quarter-finals since Nadal all the way back in 2005. The Spaniard was 19 - the same age Sinner is now - and went on to win the entire tournament, the first of four in a row. Today, the King of Clay is the villain of the piece, and looking to ensure Sinner's fairy tale doesn't have an equally happy ending. We'll show you how to live stream Nadal vs Sinner for FREE today at the French Open, no matter where you are.

Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner live stream Nadal and Sinner have to wait until the fifth match on Court Philippe Chatrier today and the start time a very rough 4.45pm local time (3.45pm BST). If you're based in the UK, the great news is that you can watch the match for free on ITV4 and the ITV website - and you can watch if you're abroad with a VPN. We explain how below.

Sinner has already knocked out No. 11 seed David Goffin and No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev, losing just one set in the process. In fact, he's lost only one set throughout the tournament so far. It's safe to assume that the Italian, who's currently ranked 75th in the world, will be shooting up the list next weekend.

After a strangely disappointing Italian Open, Nadal has been as formidable as ever in Paris, winning all four of the matches he's played so far in straight sets, the latest a potential banana skin tie against Sebastian Korda, another bright young talent, in the Round of 16.

Korda, whose cat is named after Nadal, made no secret of his admiration of the Spaniard, and took the opportunity to grab an autograph from his idol after the match. The No. 1 seed will have to break at least one more hungry heart if he's to remain in the running for his 13th French Open title.

If you're even a casual tennis fan, you won't want to miss a Nadal vs Sinner live stream. So keep reading to discover options for watching absolutely free, and where else you can catch French Open tennis.

Who has a free French Open tennis live stream?

Some regions get lucky when it comes to Roland Garros where it's free-to-air.

On UK TV, you can get a free French Open live stream courtesy of ITV4 and, more specifically, its ITV Hub streaming service - available either right through your web browser or as an app for mobiles, tablets, set-top boxes, select smart TVs, consoles and more.

If you prefer your coverage local, then French TV has you covered, too - specifically France TV Sport.

There's even a free way to watch the French Open in Australia - details below.

How to live stream Nadal vs Sinner from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have all the information you need on this page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution in the form of a VPN.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

View Deal

How to watch Nadal vs Sinner for FREE in the UK

The 2020 French Open is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. You can expect to see Nadal vs Sinner on court no earlier than 3.45pm today. You can also watch ITV's tennis coverage online and on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your French Open fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to live stream Nadal vs Sinner in Australia

How to watch Nadal vs Sinner at Roland Garros in the US

This intriguing match-up is likely to start at around 10.45am ET Stateside. Both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel are airing the French Open action. If you have NBC Sports on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Roland Garros via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream the French Open and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the French Open on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a French Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

