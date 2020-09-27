Murray vs Wawrinka live stream free: how to watch French Open tennis 2020 from anywhere

No, this is not the 2020 French Open final, although you'd be forgiven for assuming it is. Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka certainly has the ring of a Grand Slam final about it, but today they meet in the first round at Roland Garros. They might both be a tad past their peak, but this still has all the hallmarks of an early-round classic - and we'll show you how to live stream Murray vs Wawrinka for FREE and no matter where you are.

Murray vs Wawrinka live stream Murray and Wawrinka have to wait until the fourth match on Court Philippe Chatrier today (Sunday, September 27) so don't expect to see them start until 3.30pm local time / 2.30pm BST at the earliest. If you're a Murray-mad Brit, the great news is that you can watch his match for free on ITV4 and the ITV website - and you can watch if you're abroad with a VPN. We explain how below.

You could call this a decider. The Scot and the Swiss have played out two French Open encounters before, in consecutive semi-finals in 2016 and 2017. They've thus far shared those spoils.

Each player has their own storied tales of injury woe since those heady days of offering genuine competition to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. It's almost a shame that one of them has to fall this early at the French Open. Both now in their mid-30s, could the third and final Grand Slam of 2020 offer either player a twilight glimpse of glory?

Wawrinka is the seed today, with Murray having dropped out of the world tennis top 100. But that shouldn't mean Brits have to count out Murray just yet - he holds a 12-8 advantage in the career head-to-head and won their most recent match-up in Antwerp last year.

If you're even a casual tennis fan, you won't want to miss a Murray vs Wawrinka live stream. So keep reading to discover options for watching absolutely free, and where else you can catch French Open tennis.

How to watch Andy Murray for FREE in the UK

The 2020 French Open is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. The earliest you can probably expect to see Murray on court is 2.30pm today, but it all depends on the three matches before him. You can also watch ITV's tennis coverage online and on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your French Open fix by grabbing a VPN...

How to live stream Murray vs Wawrinka from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have all the information you need on this page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution in the form of a VPN.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

Who else has a free French Open tennis live stream in 2020?

If you prefer your coverage local, then French TV has you covered, too - specifically France TV Sport. In this case, the only prerequisite is being in France - you don't even have to register or anything!

There's also a free way to watch the French Open in Australia - details below.

If you'd normally watch one of these options but can't because you're abroad right now, don't sweat it. Just cast your eyes upwards and read about how using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to take your favorite streaming services with you wherever you are - right now, ExpressVPN is the way to go.

How to live stream Murray vs Wawrinka in Australia

How to watch the French Open: live stream Roland Garros 2020 tennis in the US

In the US, both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel are airing the French Open action. If you have NBC Sports on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Roland Garros via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream the French Open and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the French Open on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a French Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

French Open live stream 2020: how to watch the tennis online in New Zealand