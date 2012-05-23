Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 gets refit with quad-core chip and S-Pen slot

Samsung has upgraded the specs and design of its forthcoming Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet to accommodate a quad-core processor and a slot for the S Pen stylus.

The Android 4.0 tablet was unleashed at Mobile World Congress back in February, but packed in a 1.4GHz dual-core processor and a self-contained design, meaning no room for its distinguishing stylus.

The upgrade, which has been on show at a Samsung event in Germany, now boasts the company's homemade quad-core Exynos processor.

Whether it's the same 1.4GHz Exynos chip featured within the Samsung Galaxy S3 remains to be seen.

It's not the size of the S Pen...

The new-and-improved Galaxy Note also brings a smaller stylus into play, allowing it to slide neatly into the newly incorporated sheath.

However, Samsung is now selling an S Pen holder accessory, which upgrades it to a pen-sized accessory - perfect for the artists and creatives the company is trying to ensnare.

The Galaxy Note 10.1 is Samsung's latest attempt to cover all bases in the tablet market and follows the launch of the jack-of-all-trades Galaxy Note 5.3 phablet.

We'd pegged the tablet's release for June, but it's possible that these design changes could push it back a while.

Via: Phandroid