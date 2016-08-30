Top 5 tips when buying business laptops

Before you even contemplate looking at the finer details of the purchase, you need to consider the level of support required. Smaller vendors often offer a one-year warranty, sometimes with onsite support but more often than not, that's return to base (i.e. you need to send it back to the vendor) which is obviously not ideal if downtime is not an option.

Most global vendors (Acer, Lenovo, Dell, Fujitsu, Panasonic, HP) offer a more comprehensive warranty package with their laptops with some having a three-year affair with onsite next business day support by default. Check out whether you need accident coverage or coverage outside your country; some offer support in countries as far away as India.