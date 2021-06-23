Massive Xbox Series X restock at GameStop today – but there's a catch

The Xbox Series X restock at GameStop today is happening online, however, it comes with a catch or two that may make you wait for the next Xbox restock instead. We'll explain.

According to our Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts when it's in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications – this June 23 restock is for the Xbox All-Access console bundle and GameStop says it'll be for its paying PowerUp Rewards Pro members at first.

Here's how to know the restock time – every time:

When? Follow our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider to receive alerts about the Xbox drop.

to receive alerts about the Xbox drop. Never buy Xbox Series X directly from Twitter users. They're all overseas scams – only buy it from the websites Matt points you to.

Matt Swider is tracking Xbox Series X restock opportunities from 12 different stores in the US. Here's an example of the alert you'll get if you follow his Twitter account.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Xbox Series X restock news: GameStop, Target today

We already saw the Xbox Serie X restock at Target this morning, and Matt Swider was there with an alert as soon as we saw the Xbox in stock. Hundreds of people were able to get the Xbox Series X for MSRP.

Today's Series X restock at GameStop is a little different. The restock time is said to be 2pm EDT / 1pm CT / 1pm MDT / 11am PDT, according to an email sent to paying PowerUp Rewards Pro members. And it's going to be restricted to those members – at least at first. They get early access, which is something GameStop is touting to sell more memberships.

Pro tip: while we saw GameStop say this about the previous GameStop PS5 restock, we know that many people were able to get a console regardless of membership status if you use Apple Pay at checkout.

while we saw GameStop say this about the previous GameStop PS5 restock, we know that many people were able to get a console regardless of membership status if you use Apple Pay at checkout. More advice: Using the GameStop app hasn't proved reliable. Using the GameStop mobile website or a computer browser – we'll send out the link in our alert when it gets closer (GameStop sometimes changes up the URL).

The other dilemma for people is that this is for the Xbox All-Access bundle, which means you're paying for the Series X console over time (a $499 value) plus the cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($14.99 a month value). The Xbox Series X All-Access bundle price comes out to be $34.99 a month for 24 months.

Some people prefer to pay for the console by itself or buy it outright, but that's not what is going to be offered today at GameStop online (and it won't be an in-store GameStop Xbox restock like last week, which we exclusively reported on from line). You also need to go through a credit check, like you would when signing up for a new smartphone plan. That's a sticking point for some customers who get rejected.

With those caveats stated, this should be a fairly straightforward GameStop Xbox Series X restock simply because the retailer has put up so many restrictions (with Microsoft's All-Access bundle and PowerUp Rewards Pro members getting early access). It's better than waiting on the Best Buy restock that got delayed.