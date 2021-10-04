Massive Amazon sale: epic deals on OLED TVs, AirPods Pro, tablets, Echo and more

Amazon is kicking off a whole month of epic deals, so you can get a head start on your holiday shopping with record-low prices on tech, appliances, TVs, smart home devices, and so much more. To help you find today's very best offers, we've rounded up the best epic deals from Amazon below.

Some of today's top Amazon deals include the latest model AirPods on sale for a record-low price of $129 (was $199) and the best-selling AirPods Pro back down to $179 (was $249), which is the best deal we've seen all year.



You can also score a massive $1,000 discount on this gorgeous 77-inch OLED TV from Sony and grab the top-rated Roborock robot vacuum on sale for an all-time low price of $227.99 (was $379.99).



If you're looking for Amazon device deals, you can snag the 3rd generation Echo Dot for just $24.99 (was $34.99) and the Amazon Kindle on sale for a record-low $59.99 (was $89.99).



See more of today's best epic deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and some bargains (which we've marked) are valid for today only.



Today's sale is not only a perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping, but you can also score record-low prices before the madness of Black Friday 2021 even begins.

Epic Amazon deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - You can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $24.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for a feature-loaded smart speaker. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $33.99 at Amazon's epic deals sale. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $9 more than last year's Black Friday price.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's epic deals sale has the best-selling Amazon Kindle on sale for just $59.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the hand-held e-reader, which packs 8GB of storage and features a 167 PPI glare-free display.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is just $5 more expensive than the lowest price we’ve ever seen. That record-low was of course over Black Friday last year, which makes this one of the best deals this year (so far). With an 8-inch fully HD display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of fully expandable storage, the Fire HD 8 is a nice little inexpensive tablet that really nails the basics.

View Deal

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest AirPods deal from Amazon is the AirPods with wired charging case that are on sale for $109 - just $10 more than the record-low price. We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, which means you're still getting a great deal on Apple's 2019 AirPods, even if they have dropped down to $99 before.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $129 at Amazon

Save $69 - You can get the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for a record-low price of $129 at Amazon. That's a massive $69 discount and $30 less than last week's price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you want noise cancellation with your Apple earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179 right now. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - Amazon's epic deals include the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for just $169.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and provide up to 22 hours of battery life. Today only.

View Deal

Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $379.99 $227.99 at Amazon

Save $152 - Today only, Amazon has the top-rated Roborock vacuum and mop cleaner on sale for $227.99. That's a massive $152 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2-In-1 Vacuum and Mop works with a compatible app so you can schedule your cleanings from anywhere. Today only.

View Deal

Sony 77-inch A80J BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $3,999.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Save $1,0001.99 - This massive 77-inch Sony OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $2,998, thanks to today's $1,000 discount from Amazon. The gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

View Deal

