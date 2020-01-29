Man City vs Man United live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup 2020 semi-final derby from anywhere

With pressure mounting on his managerial position, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must lead his Manchester United side into what looks like an impossible mission tonight at the Etihad Stadium. Can United pull off a great comeback or will Pep Guardiola's men book their place at Wembley against Aston Villa? Don't miss a kick by reading our Man City vs Man United live stream guide below.

The out of form Reds must somehow reverse a 1-3 deficit away from home against their noisy neighbours Manchester City if they're to reach the EFL Carabao Cup Final.

Man City vs Man United - where and when The Carabao Cup semi-final second leg showdown will take place at the Etihad Stadium. The game itself kicks off today at 7.45pm GMT (2.45pm ET or 11.45am PT on Wednesday in the US, and 6.45am AEDT in Australia on Thursdays morning).

With Liverpool seemingly out of reach at the top of the Premier League table, City have placed a higher emphasis on the remaining cup competitions. Despite fielding a rotated squad, Guardiola's side played with real purpose during their 4-0 FA Cup thrashing of Fulham at the weekend.

With a Wembley final at stake, expect big guns Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Raheem Sterling to all be in the starting line-up this evening.

While a gun-ho, all-out attack may seem like the only tactic that offers United a route to the final, committing men forward will likely suit their opponents. Don't therefore be surprised if United deploy three central defenders for the majority of the game.

Which of these two bitter rivals will edge closer to winning the first piece of domestic silverware this season? Read on to find out the best ways to watch this EFL Cup semi-final second leg clash in the UK and the rest of the world and ensure you can easily live stream Man City vs Man United.

Live stream Man City vs Man United from outside your country

Further down the page we have details of catching the Carabao Cup semi-final in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. All require some kind of subscription.

But if you've paid for that subscription but are outside the country this weekend, then you'll soon find your access geo-blocked when you try to watch. To stop feeling like you've wasted your money (and assuming it's within the services Ts&Cs), you could use a VPN to watch as if you were back at home.

A Virtual Private Network (or VPN) allows you to change your IP address to a server in another country so that you can watch online as if you were there. What's more, using a VPN also makes you more secure online, as your activity will be encrypted. We've tested and reviewed more than 100 providers to see which one to recommend and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's fast, secure and compatible on loads of different devices (Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It heads up our top three best VPN picks as listed below and it even comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so that you you can try before you buy. Not only is ExpressVPN the best all-round VPN for streaming, but as well as the 30-day trial you can also get 49% off and 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Once you're up and running with your chosen provider, you then simply need to open the app and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do.

How to live stream the Carabao Cup in the UK:

Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights to the EFL Cup this year. Coverage of this all-Manchester clash starts on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm. That means you'll need the Sky Go app for your phone or tablet if you're out and about. If you're not a full Sky subscriber (and don't want to be), then you can also consider a Sports Day pass from Now TV for £9.99 and watch it on there. Or upgrade to a week or month pass that will get you both legs and is far better value. If you're outside the UK for this one, then you'll need to download and use a VPN, log in to a UK stream and then use your Sky or Now account with that.

How to watch the EFL Cup: live stream in the US

Online subscription service ESPN+ is now picking up more and more momentum - along with a greater range of sports. Among its roster of top class sports tournaments it has exclusive access to is the EFL Cup. It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Tonight's semi-final second leg is set to kick off in the US at 2.45pm ET or 11.45am PT and you can sign up here to get access to it on ESPN+.

Live stream Man City vs Man United in Australia

You're looking at a 6.45am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning Down Under, so you may need to find a way of watching this on your way in to work. If you do manage it, subscription service beIN Sport 2 is showing the semi-final live. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg in Canada and more - for FREE

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada. Luckily, it has secured streaming rights for EFL Cup football. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.

Live stream Man City vs Man United in New Zealand