Trending

Make your old car a smart car for just $15 with this hugely popular Cyber Monday deal

By last updated

Bring Alexa to your car for next to nothing

Amazon Echo Auto deal
(Image credit: Future)

If your current car doesn't lacks smart features like a built-in voice assistant, you can change that for just $15.

Amazon has a whole host of Cyber Monday deals already available, including the Echo Auto which has been reduced from $49.99 to just $14.99.

Modern cars come with a whole host of connectivity features and smart tech, but many of us can't afford a new vehicle, or are still content with what we already drive – but it would be nice to have some level of connectivity available. That's exactly what Echo Auto can offer.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Echo Auto Cyber Monday deal

Echo Auto: $49.99

Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon
Save $35 - This Amazon Cyber Monday deal has a massive 70% discount on the handy Echo Auto. That brings the price down to just $199 which is the lowest price we've seen. The Echo Auto adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

View Deal

Connect Auto to your car and pair it with the Alexa app on your phone and you'll be able to use your voice to make calls, stream music, set reminders, get traffic updates, catch up on news and control your smartphone – all from within your vehicle while on the move.

Echo Auto can be connected to your car's Bluetooth if it has it (via your smartphone) or, for older vehicles, via a cable plugged into the auxiliary port.

More Echo Auto deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Echo Auto from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

More Cyber Monday deals

John McCann
John McCann

John joined TechRadar a decade ago as Staff Writer for Phones, and over the years has built up a vast knowledge of the tech industry. He's interviewed CEOs of some of the world's biggest tech firms, visited their HQs and has appeared on live TV and radio, including Sky News, BBC News, BBC World News, Al Jazeera, LBC and BBC Radio 4. Originally specializing in phones, tablets and wearables, John is now TechRadar's resident automotive expert, reviewing the latest and greatest EVs and PHEVs on the market. John also looks after the day-to-day running of the site.
See more Car tech news