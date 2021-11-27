Make your old car a smart car for just $15 with this hugely popular Cyber Monday deal

If your current car doesn't lacks smart features like a built-in voice assistant, you can change that for just $15.
Amazon has a whole host of Cyber Monday deals already available, including the Echo Auto which has been reduced from $49.99 to just $14.99.
Modern cars come with a whole host of connectivity features and smart tech, but many of us can't afford a new vehicle, or are still content with what we already drive – but it would be nice to have some level of connectivity available. That's exactly what Echo Auto can offer.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Echo Auto Cyber Monday deal
Echo Auto:
$49.99 $14.99 at Amazon
Save $35 - This Amazon Cyber Monday deal has a massive 70% discount on the handy Echo Auto. That brings the price down to just $199 which is the lowest price we've seen. The Echo Auto adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.
Connect Auto to your car and pair it with the Alexa app on your phone and you'll be able to use your voice to make calls, stream music, set reminders, get traffic updates, catch up on news and control your smartphone – all from within your vehicle while on the move.
Echo Auto can be connected to your car's Bluetooth if it has it (via your smartphone) or, for older vehicles, via a cable plugged into the auxiliary port.
More Echo Auto deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Echo Auto from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
