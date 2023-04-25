Live
DJI Mavic 3 Pro launch live: all the latest from DJI's big new drone launch
DJI's first triple-camera drone is coming in to land...
Welcome to our liveblog for today's big DJI drone launch, which the rumors are strongly suggesting will be for a DJI Mavic 3 Pro with no less than three cameras.
DJI's livestream kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST today (Tuesday April 25) and we'll be building up to the big announcement here, rounding up all the leaks and official info, and seasoning it all with our early thoughts on what is a pretty exciting new drone.
While DJI hasn't officially said that today's launch will be for the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, it's left some pretty strong hints – not least the teaser image for YouTube livestream, which shows a drone gimbal holding a camera with three lenses.
Those three lenses could make DJI's drone its most versatile yet, giving fliers three different focal lengths to choose from on one of its consumer drones for the first time. In short, it's shaping up to be a flying equivalent of the world's best camera phones.
But despite all of the leaks, there's still lots we don't know about the Mavic 3 Pro, including its official pricing, availability and what impact it'll have on the current DJI Mavic 3. There's also the slim chance of a surprise announcement for another product during the event.
So join us as we discuss all of the rumors and ramifications surrounding what will likely be DJI's biggest launch of the year so far...
👉I think the specs will be posted by the others. So I'll leave you with a fresh DJI Mavic 3 Pro promo. Frank(@DJIGlobal ), thanks for the game. 👨💻#dji #mavic3pro pic.twitter.com/fFfsbzxOPZApril 23, 2023
Yesterday's big DJI leaks
DJI launches are traditionally leakier than a colander and that's proven to be the case again – yesterday we saw a massive amount of DJI Mavic 3 Pro images, specs and potential pricing appear from reliable sources on Twitter, revealing a lot about what to expect from today's launch.
The headlines? The Mavic 3 Pro could surprisingly cost the same as the current DJI Mavic 3, despite its introduction of three cameras. That third camera will also likely effectively be the same as the DJI Mini 3 Pro's main camera, only with a longer 70mm focal length.
In less good news for Europe-based, it seems the Mavic 3 Pro's slightly increased weight – it's rumored to weigh 958g, or 963g in its Cine version – could make it a C2 class drone, which would rule it out of flying directly over people (without special permissions). Still, those two zoom lenses could mean you don't need to...
Where's the DJI Mavic 3 gone?
One of the most interesting things about today's DJI launch is the impact it could have on the rest of DJI's Mavic series. I've just checked the DJI store (opens in new tab) and the DJI Mavic 3 has now effectively vanished, with a message saying it's "no longer available" in most regions.
Does that mean the DJI Mavic 3 is going to be replaced, or simply that it's currently unavailable while DJI changes its pricing? It seems unlikely that DJI would lose the two-camera option in its Mavic 3 lineup, but we'll find out soon enough.
Hello, and welcome to our DJI liveblog for what will almost certainly be the launch of the DJI Mavic 3 Pro. I'm TechRadar's news editor (and former cameras editor), so am looking forward to guiding you through today's launch – even if it might tempt me into an expensive upgrade from my DJI Mini 3 Pro.
To start with, here's a reminder of how to watch the DJI Mavic 3 Pro livestream. We've embedded the video above, so you can watch along here or on YouTube. The time to set a reminder for is 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST, depending on where you are in the world. But as that's still a little way off, we'll be warming things up here with a look at all the latest leaks and rumors.
And because it's a DJI launch, there are a lot of those...
