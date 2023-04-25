DJI Mavic 3 Pro launch live: all the latest from DJI's big new drone launch

Welcome to our liveblog for today's big DJI drone launch, which the rumors are strongly suggesting will be for a DJI Mavic 3 Pro with no less than three cameras.

DJI's livestream kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST today (Tuesday April 25) and we'll be building up to the big announcement here, rounding up all the leaks and official info, and seasoning it all with our early thoughts on what is a pretty exciting new drone.

While DJI hasn't officially said that today's launch will be for the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, it's left some pretty strong hints – not least the teaser image for YouTube livestream, which shows a drone gimbal holding a camera with three lenses.

Those three lenses could make DJI's drone its most versatile yet, giving fliers three different focal lengths to choose from on one of its consumer drones for the first time. In short, it's shaping up to be a flying equivalent of the world's best camera phones.

But despite all of the leaks, there's still lots we don't know about the Mavic 3 Pro, including its official pricing, availability and what impact it'll have on the current DJI Mavic 3. There's also the slim chance of a surprise announcement for another product during the event.

So join us as we discuss all of the rumors and ramifications surrounding what will likely be DJI's biggest launch of the year so far...