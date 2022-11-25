Live
Black Friday Apple deals live: record-low prices on Airpods, iPads and more
The Black Friday Apple deals are packed with huge savings
* First-ever discounts on Apple Watch 8 & SE
* Lowest prices ever on AirPods
* Most models still in stock
* Wide-ranging MacBook discounts
On the hunt for some premium tech today? Our Black Friday Apple deals live blog is here to tell you exactly where you need to be shopping to get the best bargain possible on a new iPad, Apple Watch, or pair of AirPods.
Our team of experts is currently surfacing all the best Black Friday Apple deals as soon as we find them just down below and we've also got plenty of handy buyer's tips to share to help out those in need. Not sure if that price cut is really a deal? We'll help you sort through the winners from the duds over the next few days right here.
So far, Black Friday deals on Apple products have been of surprisingly high quality. In short, we're seeing small but fairly significant discounts on most of the new models and some great close-out options on older iterations.
There are too many to summarize here, but you'll find a handy at-a-glance overview right at the top of the page with various quick links to various retailers. This is followed by our live updates section, where we're giving pointers and in-depth spotlights on today's recommendations. If you're looking for everything laid out in one full list, head on over to our main Black Friday Apple deals page.
The best Black Friday Apple deals in the US
- Apple: free gift card worth up to $250 with eligible purchases
- Amazon: lowest prices all year on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads
- Best Buy: up to $300 off iPad Pro, Macbook, and Apple Watches
- Walmart: cheap AirPod & Apple Watches, plus iPhones
Top Black Friday Apple deals in the US
- AirPods Pro 2: was
$249now $199 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro (1st Gen): was
$169.99now $159 at Walmart
- AirPods (2nd Gen): was
$129now $79 at Amazon
- AirPods Max: was
$549now $449 at Amazon
- iPhone 14 Plus: $10/mo with new unlimited line at Verizon
- Verizon prepaid: $300 off select iPhones
- iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was
$329now $269 at Amazon
- iPad Mini (2021): was
$499now $399 at Amazon
- iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was
$599now $519 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9 (2021): was
$1,099now $799.99 at Best Buy
- MacBook Air (M1): was
$999now $799 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (M2): was
$1,199now $1,049 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 13 (M2): was
$1,299now $1,249 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro): was
$1,999now $1,599 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): was
$279now $149 at Walmart
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was
$399now $349 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm): was
$249now $229 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra (49mm): was
$799now $739 at Amazon
The best Black Friday Apple deals in the UK
- Apple UK: free gift card worth up to £250 with eligible purchases
- Amazon UK: up to £100 off iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads
- John Lewis: trade-in old tech to get up to £450 off MacBooks, iPads
- Currys: up to £270 off MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches
Top Black Friday Apple deals in the UK
- AirPods Pro (1st Gen): was
£239now £184 at John Lewis
- AirPods (3rd Gen) w/ Lightning Case: was
£179now £169 at Amazon
- iPhone 14: save up to £300 with a trade-in at John Lewis
- iPad 10.2 (2021): was
£369now £309 at Amazon
- iPad Air (2022): was
£1,029now £869 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 11 (2021): was
£1,749now £1,649 at John Lewis
- MacBook Air M1: was
£999now £877 at Amazon
- MacBook Air M2: was
£1,249now £1,119 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 M1: was
£1,899now £1,725 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS): was
£429now £399 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was £
259now £249 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 7: was
£369now £319 at Amazon