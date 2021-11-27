Live
Best Black Friday deals 2021 live - AirPods, Chromebooks, Apple Watch and more
The Black Friday deals are still going - and some are cheaper
Are you worried that you forgot to do all your Christmas shopping in the Black Friday deals? Well, thankfully you don't need to worry, as there are still plenty of deals around for you to enjoy.
We're rounding up the stuff that's still alive and very much kicking - not only are the deals not stopping, in a few instances we've (inexplicably) seen the prices drop even further as the sales continue.
We'll be live blogging all the best Black Friday offers that we're seeing today, before our attention inevitably turns towards the Cyber Monday deals - that sale looks like it's also going to be pretty mega, so stick around for that in a couple of days.
Black Friday sales: quick links
OK, I'm going to now insert a caveat - the Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) costs $29.99, but the Echo Dot (3rd gen) costs just $19.99 at Amazon and is proving to be a more popular deal.
But you can buy a selection and get them all around your house - choose the more expensive one where people will be looking so you look like a fancy, cutting-edge-tech person. Good deal.
Have you thought about buying an Echo Dot yet? You should. For $29.99, they're a top choice for making your home smart, and an excellent gift for a parent / sibling that wants to try out smart assistants but hasn't bothered yet.
Paired best with something like a smart plug, video doorbell or other smart paraphernalia, but as a standalone item it's still excellent - the sound quality is good enough if you want to play some music, or just finding out what the weather is like outside.
Right, here's one that's dropped in price from yesterday to today, back down to the lowest we've seen from earlier in the week.
If you just want a non-4K, basic TV, then the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV is down to just $129 at Amazon.
You might not love the idea of not having 4K, but let's be honest - for a lot of content this would be great, and for a bedroom, kitchen or general other screen it makes a huge amount of sense. Grab this one quickly before it goes.
Welcome to round... four? Of the Black Friday deals. This year has been incredibly odd as retailers finally fulfilled their promise of taking the deals away from the manic dash to Black Friday itself, and instead properly spreading them throughout the week.
Walmart unleashed a $109 Apple Watch 3, cut-price AirPods and even a few PS5 consoles on Monday, and others brought their top sales throughout the week.
But... BUT!... there are still many top deals running from the Black Friday day itself, and we're here to bring you all the top ones today so you can still do some delicious Christmas shopping.
