LG's cheapest 4K OLED TV has been massively discounted

OLED TV technology has been the next big thing in TV tech for some time now, but it's always been held back by its high costs, which have frequently seen OLED sets sell for in excess of multiple thousands of pounds.

We're still not at the point of OLED sets competing on price with the more traditional LCD panels, but this Black Friday one of LG's flagship televisions is steeply discounted by £900 to £1,899 over on Amazon.

The set in question is the 55-inch LG OLED55B6V, which we gave 4.5 stars to when we reviewed it just two months ago.

The cheapest just got cheaper

At it's launch price of £2,799, the TV was already the cheapest of LG's 4K 2016 range, so a £900 saving is pretty substantial.

That's a great saving for a set with such great picture quality, and the fact that it's backed up with a great interface and a fantastically slim design is excellent too.

A brief word of warning: this TV doesn't have the greatest sound in the world, but if you're willing to opt for a separate soundbar (or one of our top picks for the best soundbars), then you'll have a TV setup that's excellent value for money.