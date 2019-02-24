Leaked images show off Microsoft's HoloLens 2 a few hours early

Microsoft has a launch event scheduled for later today in Barcelona at MWC 2019, and it's already dropped hints that a new HoloLens model is on the way. Well – spoiler alert – we now have some leaked images of the device via @WalkingCat on Twitter.

We don't learn too much about the HoloLens 2 aside from its looks, but you can see for yourself the thinner, lighter frame that's been rumored. It also looks like you'll be able to interact with holograms directly.

Another improvement over HoloLens 1 is expected to be a wider field of view and improvements in eye-tracking technology, both mentioned in patents filed by Microsoft while it's been working on the tech.

All should be revealed soon: the Microsoft MWC event is scheduled for 6pm in Barcelona, which is 5pm in London, 12pm in New York, 9am in San Francisco and 4am on Monday in Sydney. We will of course bring you all the news here.

MR, AR, VR...

The original HoloLens employs what Microsoft likes to call mixed reality – essentially advanced augmented reality (with computer graphics elements blended in with the real world) plus some virtual reality (complete self-contained digital worlds).

Microsoft usually uses the same MR term for the HoloLens and its Windows Mixed Reality headsets, even though the former is more AR and the latter is more VR.

The first HoloLens was announced way back in 2015 and eventually went on sale to developers in 2016. It's still available to commercial customers for a hefty fee of $5,000 (about £3,830).

Rumors of a cheaper follow-up have been swirling for a while, and it looks very much like the big reveal is almost here. Check back later for the full story from our team on the ground in Barcelona.

