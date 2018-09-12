iPhone XC last-minute leak spills more color and SIM tray secrets

We’re mere hours away from Apple’s announcement of the 2018 iPhone handsets and, of course, the last-minute leaks and rumors are still rushing in – including another one from concept designer Ben Geskin .

After revealing what the prototypes of the cheaper iPhone XC may look like a couple of days ago on Twitter (although that 'XC' name is of course unconfirmed – and other rumors suggest it could actually be called the 'iPhone XR'), Geskin’s now shared images of the SIM trays for the handset, which also seemingly confirm a palette of five colors.

iPhone XR/XC (6.1-inch LCD) SIM Trays pic.twitter.com/i5IiYq3t0vSeptember 11, 2018

The images were first discovered on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, but the original leak has since been removed from the social media platform.

The SIM cards themselves come in a range of bold new colors, including what could be a special Product RED edition, plus blue and brown shades alongside the traditional Space Grey and Silver colors which Geskin revealed in his previous tweet .

The images display two SIM trays for each color, which appear to be the top and bottom of each tray, confirming the dual SIM support rumor of the iPhone XC.

What the marketing names for the new colors will be is anyone’s guess, but we don’t have long to wait to find out, with the announcement scheduled for 10am PDT / 6pm BST on September 12 (or September 13 at 3am AEST).