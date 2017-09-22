iPhone X will be Netflix HDR-ready on day one

iPhone X is still over a month away from releasing, but when Apple's next flagship smartphone does launch, it will have High Dynamic Range (HDR) content from Netflix ready to stream.

Netflix pushed through an update to its iOS app today, delivering HDR support to the iPhone X along with the just-released iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPad Pro 10.5 and this year's iPad Pro 12.9.

While both iPads are available now, you'll have to wait until October 27 to pre-order the iPhone X, and it doesn't officially go on sale until November 3.

What's more, you'll need a premium plan to take advantage of Netflix in shiny HDR on your Apple phone or tablet.

HDR is on the rise

That said, once you've got iPhone or iPad in hand and the latest version of the Netflix app fired up, you'll be able to watch a smattering of Netflix shows and movies in HDR. This means higher contrast, more vivid colors and generally brighter images on your screen.

The Apple TV 4K , out on Friday alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, also supports HDR content. Apple has spotlighted 4K HDR movies with a special section on iTunes, and we've rounded up some of the best ones you can watch on iTunes and Netflix as well.

Netflix in HDR has already been available on a few Android phones, namely the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG G6.

Via The Verge