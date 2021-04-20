iPad Pro 2021 UAE price and release date

The iPad Pro 2021 is now officially confirmed, as it was revealed at the Apple event on April 20. It now features the M1 chipset that we've seen offer some top performance in the latest MacBook.

The larger 12.9-inch variant of this new iPad Pro will get the best display specs we've ever seen on an iPad. This is Mini LED technology, and it's being marketed as Liquid Retina XDR.

The specs being shown off by Apple include 1600 nits of peak brightness, a million to one contrast ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its resolution is 2732 x 2048.

The iPad Pro 11-inch model is a touch lower in spec, with a more conventional LED screen, but it's still offering 600 nits of brightness and a resolution of 2388 x 1668. Both sizes have a pixel density of 264 pixels per inch.

There's a Thunderbolt port on the new iPad Pro, too. That means you can connect a variety of new gadgets to your iPad with support up to 10Gbps Ethertnet and other high-performance accessories like external displays and fast external storage as well.

Apple has upped the maximum storage on its iPads too, which now goes up to 2TB (if you're willing to spend a lot on it). If not, your options are 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB.

There's also 5G connectivity on the new iPad Pro, so you'll be able to connect to next-gen internet if you have a compatible service

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has revealed the new iPad Pro for 2021, and you'll be able to get your own at some point during May. You'll be able to pre-order the new tablet on April 30 around the world.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed, so be sure to check back later for more information on that. We likely won't know the exact release date until the company opens pre-orders.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at AED 3,199 for the Wi-Fi model and AED 3,799 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at AED 4,399 for the Wi-Fi model and AED 4,999 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model