Pandora hits 2 million users in Australia and New Zealand

Two million Aussies and New Zealanders have registered for Pandora since the music streaming service launched in the region less than two years ago.

After launching Decemeber 2012, Pandora says it has essentially doubled its user base in the last 12 months in the ANZ region, though it did hit the 200 million mark globally earlier this year.

Pandora's statistics also shows that two new users register across Australia and NZ every minute.

Recipe for success

With 190 million hours of music streamed in the region, Pandora's Managing Director, Jane Huxley believes its success is due in a large part to how personal the service is.

In Australia and NZ alone, there are 29 million personalised stations, according to Pandora.

"We know and celebrate the fact that every individual has their own unique relationship with music," she said.

"Our business is based on getting to know our listeners likes and dislikes so that we can continue to spin track after track of music we know they will love."