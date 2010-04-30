Opera buys up FastMail webmail

Opera has bought an Australian webmail company called FastMail.fm, and will look to offer 'world-class' messaging capability on any device.

The acquisition has been made to allow Opera to extend its mail offering, which is currently limited to an email client built into its desktop browser.

"The newest generation of web users will discover the web through a mobile device," said Rolf Assev, Chief Strategy Officer, Opera Software.

Need for changes

"Having world-class messaging capability alongside a rich and compelling web experience is essential," he added

"By combining forces, Opera and FastMail.fm can offer messaging on any device.

"This will enhance the value Opera provides to consumers, while assisting our operator partners in reducing customer churn."

An Oz of change

Emails have gone out to FastMail.fm's customer base explaining the changes, and the company has explained the need for the move.

"In an increasingly competitive market, we believe we need to make some big investments to take the next steps forward," said FastMail.

"Joining together Opera's expertise in web browsers and especially the mobile market, and FastMail.FM's expertise in email, will allow us to grow and take on the next big challenges in running and building an email service.

"With Opera's expertise, and the combined technical talent of our staff, we believe we'll be able to create a significantly better FastMail for customers in the future."