Intel Core i9-12900KS price finally appears in leaked retail listing

A recently leaked retail listing has detailed more information about the upcoming Intel Core i9-12900KS, the upcoming special edition version of the Alder Lake flagship.

This comes from two undisclosed listings found by Twitter user @momomo_us, which can be found by searching for the product code: “BX8071512900KS.” It’s not clear which retailer these listings have been taken from, but @momomo_us has a pretty solid track record when it comes to CPU leaks. Still, take this with a heaping spoon of salt.

According to the listings, the Intel Core i9-12900KS will have a base power of 150W which is 25W higher than the base model. The CPU will also have a Max Turbo of 5.5 GHz.

As for pricing, it’s listed between $780 (about £577 / AU$1,095) and $792 (about £586 / AU$1,112), which is much higher than the official MSRP. This is likely a placeholder price, as Intel has probably not released any pricing information to retailers - if the listings are even real to begin with, that is.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS was originally revealed at CES 2022, but there’s been no additional information since. Given that the Intel Core i9-12900K, the base version of this processor, is much faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X, it’s not a huge surprise that Intel would want to release a special edition version of it to celebrate its success.

After all, Team Blue did the same thing with the Intel Core i9-9900KS back in 2019.

