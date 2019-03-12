Huawei Watch GT, Band 3 Pro and Band 3e launched in India starting at Rs 1,699

Huawei, on Tuesday, expanded its product portfolio in India with a smartwatch and two fitness tracking bands. The Huawei Watch GT boasts of a two-day battery life and looks every bit premium as a watch should. Additionally, Huawei Band 3 Pro offers advanced heart rate and sleep monitoring while the Band 3e is the company's own take on sports wearables.

Huawei Watch GT features and specifications

The Watch GT is just 10.6mm thick and weighs around 46g. It features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED touch-display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The material used in the construction is largely metal with plastic bits, complemented by a ceramic dial. It is also resistant to water by up to 50 meters. The smartwatch is powered by a dual-core processor.

Huawei has supplied the smartwatch with a slew of sensors. So, you've got the accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometer, ambient light sensor and an optical heart rate monitor. To top it up, the Watch GT uses three satellite systems for positioning, GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO. The smartwatch also supports TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring which tracks the wearer’s heartbeat in real-time via optical sensors. Rest assured, one is going to have an accurate monitoring system at their disposal.

Huawei claims that the Watch GT will last for over 2 weeks on a single charge with GPS set to off. The company has been able to combine the dual-core architecture with power-saving algorithms on the Watch GT. The watch is able to identify usage patterns and modify the different modes of battery saver. When the GPS is turned on, the Watch GT will only last around 22 hours on battery.

Interestingly, the Huawei Watch GT runs on the company’s own OS as opposed to the WearOS by Google. As a result, there’s an apparent lack of third-party apps. The smartwatch pairs with a phone through the Huawei Health app which is available for both the Play Store and App Store.

Huawei Band 3 Pro features and specifications

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is a fitness and activity tracker that does the basics right. It has in-built GPS and can monitor heart rate via Infrared (IR) based sensors. The Band 3 Pro is 11 mm thick and weighs around 25g. It features a 0.95-inch AMOLED touch-display and has a couple of sensors for real-time monitoring. This includes the 6-axis acceleration sensor, PPG cardiotachometer and an IR wear sensor. The fitness band also supports TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring technique like the Watch GT.

Huawei Band 3e features and specifications

The most affordable fitness tracker launched by Huawei today is the Band 3e. Apart from being a regular fitness tracker that is always present on the wrist, the Band 3e can also be clipped-in to the shoe to enable the Footwear mode. In this mode, the tracker monitors running patterns with over 97% accuracy, courtesy of the sensors. It is resistant to water by up to 50 meters.

Huawei Watch GT, Band 3 Pro and Band 3e: price and availability

Huawei Watch GT comes in two models-- Classic Edition and Sports Edition. The Classic variant has a leather strap while the Sports model comes with a silicone strap. It will be available starting March 19 on Amazon India starting at Rs 16,990 for the Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for the Sports Edition. Huawei is offering its wireless sports earphones on every purchase of the Watch GT.

Huawei Band 3 Pro goes on sale starting March 26 at Rs 4,699 and will be offered in black and blue colours.

Huawei Band 3e will go on sale from March 19 at Rs 1,699 in black and pink colours.