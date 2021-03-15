Huawei launches new variant Watch Fit Elegant featuring a metal body and glass surface

Huawei has launched a sleek new version of their affordable Watch Fit, the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant. The changes are all aesthetic with the new edition, now featuring a stainless steel body along with a polished glass surface and a fluoroelastomer strap - material used for Apple’s official sports bands.

The Huawei Watch Elegant is priced at AED499 and comes with a free Bluetooth speaker worth AED 59. It will be available from March 18th on Huawei’s website, Experience stores, as well as across online and select retailers in the UAE. The watch comes in two color options: Frosty White with a gold-hue frame and Midnight Black with a dark steel frame.

Aside from the facelift, the Watch Fit remains largely the same as the original except it now includes continuous SpO2 monitoring. On the original Watch Fit, SpO2 was monitored across several intervals throughout the day, but now on the Watch Fit Elegant you’ll be able to get continuous data for better analytics. The Watch Fit Elegant can now also alert users if their SpO2 levels get too low.

You’ll get the same versatile fitness and health tracking features, which allow you to track almost any kind of activity from traditional walking, running, cycling to unconventional forms of exercise like dancing, martial arts and dart throwing. There’s also real-time heart rate monitoring during exercise to keep you motivated to hit target zones. All your heart rate, sleep and fitness data can be easily accessed through the Huawei Health app.

The Watch Fit Elegant will feature the same interactive fitness courses that we loved on the original. These are short courses with animated demonstrations on the watch face and easy to follow. Alongside you also get 13 running courses built-in for runners of all abilities. As you run, the Watch Fit Elegant breaks down instructions, keeps track of step count and tracks your route with the built-in GPS.

It also gets the same stellar ten day battery life as its predecessor that dips a little when GPS is on. There are utility features on board as well that help you breathe better, set alarms and push notifications from your phone to the watch but no NFC or third-party app support.