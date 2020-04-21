How to watch Too Hot to Handle: stream the new Netflix show online anywhere

Mixing elements of Love Island and Love Is Blind, Netflix look like it has conjured up a serious reality TV hit that fits the lockdown zeitgeist perfectly - read on the find out how to watch Too Hot To Handle from anywhere in the world.

Gathering up a batch of sexy singletons that are looking for love while keeping one eye on a $100,000 prize, the show's hot and loud contestants are holed up together on exotic paradise in Mexico.

Too Hot To Handle's USP is its strictly look-but-don't-touch rules - if any contestant engages in any hanky panky, money is deducted from the prize fund. Abstinence isn't normally a tenant of reality TV shows, but it's safe to say the twist has captured our imagination.

Too Hot to Handle cheat sheet Release date: 17 April 2020 Number of episodes: 8 Available on: Netflix (globally)

Adding a further, modern dystopian ingredient to the mix, the host of the series is an Alexa-style virtual assistant named "Lana", who dishes out rules and instructions that the abstaining lovebirds must follow.

Featuring an all-British and Irish lineup of good-looking singles, eight 40-minute episodes of the first run of the show were dropped on Netflix in mid-April.

Can the contestants keep things carnal-free? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Hot to Handle online as well as stream every episode of the show from anywhere - plus give you some pointers on other shows you might like to watch if you're currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Hot to Handle on Netflix

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix Original, which means that all 8 episodes are available exclusively on the service in most countries including key markets like the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Fortunately, Netflix is highly affordable - here's how Netflix's price plans break down. US: The Basic tier costs $8.99 per month and allows one screen at once viewing in standard definition. Standard comes in at $12.99 a month and offers high definition resolution streaming and two screens at once viewing, while the Premium tier costs $15.99 and offers four screen of simultaneous viewing as well as Ultra HD streaming. UK: Netflix tiers in the UK are the same as the US. The Basic tier costs £5.99 per month, Standard comes in at £8.99 a month while the Premium tier costs £11.99. Australia: Netflix's trio of pricing plans cost as follows Down Under: the Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard comes in at $13.99 a month and the 4K-friendly Premium tier costs $19.99. Canada: Netflix's three tiers cost as follows in Canada: The Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard costs $13.99, while the Premium tier costs $16.99. There are a only a small number of countries around the world where Netflix isn't available these days, but should you find yourself somewhere like this, remember that you can always use a VPN to point yourself back to your Netflix service at home. Just be mindful that watching the next episode of your favorite show could result in a potential run-in with the law of that land.

Can I watch Too Hot To Handle for free?

Yes and no.

In the truest sense, it's a negative, as you need a Netflix subscription to watch Too Hot To Handle and a Netflix subscription costs money.

However, if you want to see the glass as half-full, one of the best things about Netflix is that your subscription covers absolutely everything the streaming platform has to offer. From just $8.99/£5.99 a month, you get the whole lot - you're not going to find that some shows are included, while others still hold subscribers to ransom like some other unnamed rival services.