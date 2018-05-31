How to watch the Derby: live stream horse racing from Epsom anywhere in the world

Epsom Derby 2018 - where and when This year the Epsom Derby weekend, at the Epsom Downs racecourse, is due to run across Friday June 1 for Ladies Day and Saturday June 2 for Derby Day. The main event - the Investec Derby - will be held on Saturday June 2 with the race set to start at 4.30pm BST (11.30am ET, 8.30am PT in the US).

The Epsom Derby weekend is an annual two day event, started in 1780, that's considered to be one of the biggest and most prestigious race events of the year. The £850,000 prize fund for the main event - the Investec Derby on Saturday - probably doesn't hurt that image, making it the UK's richest horse race. And you can get a free live stream wherever on earth you dwell.

This year's favourite for the Derby race win is Saxon Warrior which won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier in the season. The horse is unbeaten in four runs and so should be a real challenge to beat. But trying to rise to that challenge will be second-favourite, Roaring Lion who recently won the Dante Stakes at York.

The Epsom Derby race sees three-year old horses making up the starters. This makes for exciting high-speed racing along the course with often surprising results. Last year's winner, Wings of Eagles, was a 40-1 outsider.

If you want to catch all the action live, read on to find out the best way you can do exactly that from wherever you are. And the best bit? It's absolutely FREE!

How to watch the Epsom Derby 2018 for free: UK stream

This year the Epsom Derby 2018 will be aired on ITV live meaning it's free for anyone to watch via TV, the ITV app or a TV player online. Alternatively, if you're watching online, we'd heartily recommend TVPlayer.com, which offers a host of channels with a high quality stream

Coverage of the main Investec Derby race will be at 4.30PM BST but coverage of the Epsom Derby starts at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Get the Epsom Derby live stream for free from anywhere else in the world

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Epsom Derby 2018 online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Epsom Derby 2018 live for free (use the links below).

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer service is free and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's Epsom Derby live. Once your VPN is up and running with a UK location, simply head to TVPlayer.com.

Where can I watch the Epsom Derby 2018 using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Epsom Derby 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the United States, France, Russia, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

Images courtesy of going.thejockeyclub.co.uk