How to watch Sam Sexton vs Hughie Fury: live stream the boxing online for free

This weekend's biggest UK based boxing match is Sam Sexton vs Hughie Fury, where the two heavyweights will both be facing off at Bolton's Macron Stadium, and we've got you covered for how you can watch it.

Fury fell short of winning the WBO title in a fight against Joseph Parker last year, so boxing fans are excited to see how he fares up against Sam Sexton. A convincing win could see him call out Anthony Joshua and a shot at the real big time.

When is the Sexton vs Fury fight? What date is it? The fight is set for Saturday 12 May in the UK What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin on tonight at 9PM BST 4PM ET / 1PM PT (or Sunday 13 May 1:30AM IST / 12AM GST / 4AM SGT) Where is it? Macron Stadium, Bolton, United Kingdom

It's especially interesting for the UK as this is the first time in seven years the British Heavyweight title fight has been on free-to-air TV. More about that in a moment.

If you want to tune into the fight, you'll find all of the details you need to watch it live just below. Be warned though, outside the UK it's difficult to watch. If you can't find a stream or way to watch it in your country, try a VPN to stream the fight. Unsure how that works? We'll fill you in below.

How to watch Sam Sexton vs Hughie Fury fight in the UK

Those in the UK will be able to watch the fight for free through Channel 5, which is available on all TVs that have Freeview. If you want to see the pre-fight coverage and undercard fight, you'll want to tune into 5Spike from 7:30PM BST. Unfortunately there isn't a live stream provided online as My5 (Channel 5's streaming service) is just designed for catch up TV. That means if you need to watch it away from a TV you'll need to find another route to be able to do so. If you have a Sky subscription you'll be able to watch it through the Sky Go app, for example.

How to watch Sexton vs Fury: US stream

There's no provider for Fury v Sexton in the US

There's no easy way to watch the Fury v Sexton fight in the US tonight, sadly. You may be able to find a live stream online and combine it with a VPN, like we've shown you above, but those will be hard to come by as it's a terrestrial TV exclusive in the UK.

How to watch Sexton vs Fury in Australia or anywhere else in the world

Again, it's not on in Australia

Much like the US, Australia won't be streaming the Fury vs Sexton as it seems none of the TV networks have deemed it important enough to show. If you can find a live stream we recommend using a VPN with it, but you'll likely struggle to find one of them.