How to watch Jellystone! online: stream the new HBO Max Original series

Hey hey hey! After thirty years of waiting, classic Hanna-Barbera characters like Yogi Bear are getting a new outing on HBO Max, where their madcap antics are due to tickle and delight viewers of all ages. Read on as we detail how to watch Jellystone! online now with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to watch Jellystone! online Premiere date: Stream from Thursday, July 29 Cast: Jeff Bergman, Jim Conroy, Grace Helbig, Ron Funches, Dana Snyder, Thomas Lennon, Paul F. Tompkins. Streaming Options: HBO Max (US)

It’s an exciting occasion for fans of Hanna-Barbera’s iconic output, particularly because it’s the first official series to feature Yogi and friends since 1991’s Yo Yogi! Even better, Jellystone! rounds up up characters from multiple corners of the Hanna-Barbera universe, including Snagglepuss, Augie Doggie, Jabberjaw, El Kabong, Winsome Witch, Top Cat, and more: throwing them into each other’s orbit with colorfully chaotic results.

Developed by C.H. Greenblatt, producer of Harvey Beaks and the Emmy-winning Chowder, the show provides a modern take on these beloved characters, where they live, work, and play side-by-side in the town of Jellystone. Huckleberry Hound is the town mayor, Jabberjaw seeks promotion while working at Magilla Gorilla’s boutique store, and Yogi, Cindy, and Boo Boo Bear cause a furore as surgeons employed at Jellystone hospital.

Of course, it’s all incredibly silly and uproarious fun, and a great way to introduce new generations to these legendary animations. Just keep reading and we’ll explain how to watch Jellystone! online via HBO Max now.

How to watch Jellystone! on HBO Max in the US

How to watch Jellystone! online for FREE in Canada

While no specific date has been confirmed, Jellystone! is due to be released in Canada “this fall” on cable channel Teletoon. That’s great news for animation aficionados. Cord-cutters have the option of viewing Teletoon content via Amazon Prime Channels when they subscribe to Stack TV, which has live and on-demand access to 12 popular TV channels. You can enjoy a 30-day free trial before stumping up the monthly CA $12.99 fee. However, you do also need a general Amazon Prime membership at CA $7.99 a month to sign-up for Amazon Channels. Luckily, this comes with a month-long free trial too. So, if you find a life of Prime isn’t for you, just cancel your subscription before the trial period ends to avoid paying a thing.

Can I watch Jellystone! online in the UK?

It doesn't look like Brits will be able to watch this all-new iteration of Yogi Bear and friends anytime soon. We’d hazard a guess though that if it does arrive in the UK, it’ll be available to watch on Boomerang, the 24-hour British television channel that airs mainly Hanna-Barbera and Warner Bros. animations.

Can I watch Jellystone! online in Australia?

There’s also been no announcement whether Jellystone! will find a home Down Under. However, given that Looney Tunes Cartoons, that other HBO Max revival of a classic animation property, is currently part of VOD service Binge, it makes sense that Jellystone! might join it there in the not-too-distant future.