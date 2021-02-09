How to watch Black Lightning online: stream all-new season 4 episodes anywhere

"Black Lightning was trying to save the world. I'm just trying to save my family." The fourth and final season of Black Lightning sees Jefferson Pierce step away from the bodysuit, declaring his alter-ego "dead" after the painful events of season 3. But Freeland still needs a hero, and a familiar face steps up to fill the Jefferson-shaped void. Read for how to watch Black Lightning season 4 online and stream every new episode of the show, including for free.

*Warning: minor spoilers for Black Lightning seasons 1-3 may exist below*

The defeat of the Markovians came at a great personal cost to Jefferson, who we find in the midst of a personal crisis, with nothing on his mind except the safety of his family.

However, by retiring Black Lightning again, Jefferson has unwittingly exposed his nearest and dearest to more danger than ever. But Peter Gambi won't let him give it all up that easily.

“You are a symbol of justice for a city that badly needs it,” he pleads, desperately trying to persuade him to reconsider, and recognize all of the good Black Lightning has done for Freeland, difficult as that may be for Jefferson to see through the haze of tragedy.

And with Tobias Whale lingering with intent, who knows how long Freeland and the Pierce family can survive without their great protector? Follow our guide below for how to watch Black Lightning online and stream every new season 4 episode as soon as it's released, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Black Lightning online from outside your country

While the ongoing pandemic means that international travel might be limited, it’s still possible for many of us to visit countries on government ‘approved travel’ lists. For those abroad on business or getting some winter sun when Black Lightning season 4 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Black Lightning season 4 from anywhere

How to watch Black Lightning season 4 online free in the US

Those of you with a cable subscription can watch the Black Lightning season 4 premiere live on The CW at 9pm ET/PT on Monday, February 8. However, it's only airing on linear TV at the time, becoming available for streaming a few hours later on Tuesday. When it does, the good news is it's 100% FREE to watch Black Lightning season 4 online via The CW website - you don't even need to register, just press play! If you really can't wait and need to get CW programming live, the way you would with cable, then you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that offers the channel. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those wanting to watch Black Lightning season 4, as in addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels, it also gives you a 1-week free trial - so you can still watch Black Lightning season 4 free online. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Black Lightning just like you would at home with the powers of a good VPN.

Can I watch Black Lightning season 4 online in Canada?

Canadians can watch seasons 1-3 of Black Lightning if they have a Netflix subscription - but season 4 isn't out yet, and there's no word yet on when it will arrive. Watch this space though, as it's likely that Black Lightning season 4 will get a global Netflix release in the coming weeks. In the meantime, remember that anyone in Canada from abroad can always check out a good VPN to watch TV shows and films on the same services they'd normally use at home.

Can I watch Black Lightning online in the UK?

Netflix is again the home of Black Lightning in the UK, but there's currently no confirmation of when season 4 will be released on the service. Every episode from season 3 was released at the same time after it had finished its run in the US, and it's possible that will be the case again. Anyone in the UK from a country where Black Lightning season 4 is already available can follow the VPN route as described above to access their usual streaming service and all their favourite shows.

Can I watch Black Lightning season 4 online in Australia?

Sensing a pattern? As in Canada the UK, the Black Lightning season 4 Australian release date is currently unknown - but you will find Black Lightning seasons 1-3 available in their entirety to watch on Netflix. Should you find yourself abroad in a country where Black Lightning isn't among the local Netflix catalogue, remember you can always try a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and regain access to the content you'd usually have access to at home.