How to live stream Shanghai Diamond League: watch athletics from anywhere

What is the Shanghai Diamond League? The Diamond League is an exciting fourteen-leg series of track and field meetings. This is the ninth year with the 2018 Diamond League continuing with this event in China's Shanghai. This will be the second year to feature the new championship style system where the top eight athletes at each meeting are awarded points. These only determine who qualifies for the finals in Brussels and Zürich. The second Diamond League meeting, in Shanghai, will take place on Saturday May 12 at 17:40 Shanghai time - that's 10:40am BST, 5:40am ET, 2:40am PT and 7:40pm AEST.

The Diamond League moves on to Shanghai, China for its second weekend. Expect the home crowd to be fervently cheering on their own athletes at the mighty Shanghai Stadium. Meanwhile, you can wave your respective country's flag from the comfort of your own home by using this handy guide to help you watch the athletics live via a live stream.

At Doha last week, USA took the win in the 200m men's and 100m hurdles women's while Kenya cleaned up in the men's 800m and 1500m and the women's 3,000m as well. Ethiopia took first place across the men's 1500m and 3000m steeplechase while local hero Mutaz Barshim was the predicted winner of the high jump.

The action is expected to be even more exciting this week as China's athletes want to shine on their home turf. Su Bingtian, the Chinese men's 100m record holder, will face stiff competition from World Champion Justin Gatlin and there's plenty more local interest across track and field.

This is the second year of the new scoring system which means any country could stop the US rot when it comes to team points. The idea behind this league was to enhance the worldwide appeal of the old Golden League by going outside of Europe for the first time. That means new countries like China, Qatar, Morocco and the US were added when founded back in 2010, making it a truly international set of meets.

And you can watch all the athletics live thanks to our handy guide. Read on to find out how.

Watching sport with a VPN

How to watch the Shanghai Diamond League: US live stream

For US residents the Shanghai Diamond League will all be available to watch on NBC, NBCSN or the Olympic Channel from 5:40am ET, 2:40am PT. Despite the odd hour, this is ideal as you can watch this over your internet connection via NBC.com with a gold pass, meaning it can be enjoyed on many devices from wherever you are.

The catch? This is for US only customers and you will be required to enter your cable details to get involved. If you don't have any, you'll have to figure out another way to watch.

How to watch athletics on NBC without cable For those without cable, that NBC access is tough since your credentials will be asked for. Fear not as there are services that let you watch NBC without cable. It just so happens we have a handy few of the best right here for you to pick from.

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the athletics and loads of other sporting events.

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices.

fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV includes 70 channels.

How to watch the Shanghai Diamond League in the UK

UK residents will be able to enjoy all the action from Eurosport, with coverage starting at 10:40am BST. That means you have a few options as this is broadcast via a Sky, Virgin Media or BT subscription. Or catch the highlights the next day at midday on BBC 2.

If you don't have any of those then you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player and enjoy everything via an app on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You can get a monthly or annual pass, or even a free trial for which is available here if your interest starts and ends with the Shanghai athletics meeting.

How to watch the Shanghai Diamond League in Canada

For Canadians watching the event it's relatively easy as the entire Shanghai Diamond League will be aired by CBC from 5:40am in Ottawa time. The channel will also be live streaming them so if you need to access to any events via the internet, you have that option as well.

How to watch the Shanghai Diamond League in Australia

Australians with Eurosport, you're in luck. The sports channel will be covering the Shanghai Diamond League event from 8pm. This is available through the Eurosport app with a subscription that means you can watch it from plenty of devices anywhere with a good enough data connection.

Images courtesy of diamondleague.com