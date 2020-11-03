Honor Band 6 release date, price, features, design, and what you need to know

The Honor Band 6 is here: Honor took the wraps off its new affordable fitness tracker at a launch event in China where we found out everything about the new device.

This is the successor to the super affordable and surprisingly feature-packed Honor Band 5 from 2019, but the new band brings a big jump over its predecessor in a few key ways.

We've listed everything you need to know about the Honor Band 6 below, including how it looks and what you'll be able to do on it that you couldn't on the Band 5. The biggest change though is in terms of design, and many of the changes beyond that are optimizations to features that were present in older devices.

Due to the Honor Band 6 launch being a China-only event, we don't actually know how much the fitness tracker will cost when it rolls out worldwide, or even when that will happen - we'll make some educated guesses in those departments though.

So read on for everything you need to know about the Honor Band 6.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next cheap fitness band from Honor

The next cheap fitness band from Honor When is it out? Being announced on November 3

Being announced on November 3 How much will it cost? Expect it to be very cheap

(Image credit: Honor)

The first Honor Band 6 launch event was on November 3, but that was a China-only unveiling, so we'd expect a follow-up global event sometime soon with a worldwide release date.

With regards to price, we're not too sure on that, but Honor Band fitness trackers are always affordable. To give you some context, the Honor Band 5 launched for $36.99 / £29.99 (roughly AU$55), so we could see the new version retail for that or just a touch more.

We know in China the device costs CN249, which converts roughly to $40 / £30 / AU$50, so it'll likely be super affordable.

The Honor Band 5's price has gone down slightly since launch though, as have the prices of its predecessors - check them out below.

Honor Band 6 design and display

The Honor Band 6 doesn't wildly shake up the formula of 'fitness tracker', most of which are thin bands with small screens, but it does bring a few improvements to the formula compared to its predecessors and rivals.

The display, for example, takes up the entirety of the band body, rather than being a smaller square with a button below like on the Band 5. It looks a lot like the Honor Watch ES in this regard, even down to the power button on the right edge.

(Image credit: Honor)

There's no physical navigation button on the Band 6 - instead you can control it just by swiping or tapping on the display. This means the screen itself can be way bigger than before.

This display is 1.47 inches across and uses AMOLED tech, so colors should be punchy.

The bands are replaceable and you'll likely be able to buy replacement bands of different materials and colors, if you like.

Like many of the best fitness trackers, the Honor Band 6 straps look long with plenty of holes, which should make them great for a variety of wrist sizes, and they should also be more breathable as a result.

We don't know the actual dimensions of the Honor Band 6 yet, or its straps, but it doesn't look too heavy - it's likely about 20g - though it seems a little thick compared to its predecessor.

Honor Band 6 fitness and features

The Huawei Health app with the Honor Watch ES (Image credit: Future)

The Honor Band 6 has lots of the basic features you'd expect from such a fitness tracker - there's step, sleep and heart rate monitoring. With every new Honor wearable we see improvements to these, especially sleep tracking, so we'd expect improvements in these departments.

There is also a range of workouts tracked, including running, cycling and walking. There are ten different modes, and though not all have been named, they're likely to be the usual suspects we see on most trackers like the above named, along probably with things like swimming and free workout.

The heart rate tracking is constant, so you can always check what your main internal organ is doing; Honor's watches generally have that feature, and another returner is Apple Watch-style activity rings which count your steps, active hours, and more in easy-to-follow colorful circles.

There's also weather tracking, music control, and of course time-telling.

As with most Honor wearables, the Band 6 pairs with the Huawei Health app on your smartphone so you can see in-depth collected stats, including historic data on a range of things like steps and sleep.

With regards to battery life, that hasn't been stated, but Honor has confirmed there's fast magnetic charging, and states that using this for five minutes the band should last for two days of use. This suggests the overall battery life will be pretty impressive, or at least that the charging speed is high.