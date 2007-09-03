NAD DVD-receiver: big sound for small spaces

If you're looking for a compact all-in-one hi-fi system, NAD's new DVD-receiver could be the ideal one-box solution. The new NAD L 54 (£450) combines a CD player, amplifier and AM/FM radio, plus it can also form the hub of a home entertainment system thanks to its DVD playback capability.

All you need to add is loudspeakers and a screen.

Fully loaded

In typical NAD fashion, the L 54 is "all about the music" (despite its prowess as a DVD-receiver featuring the latest digital video decoders). It manages to pack in a 50-watt amplifier and offer support for a wide range of formats including DVD, CD-R/RW and DivX. The NAD L 54's on-board AM/FM tuner offers RDS functionality, as well as 30 namable custom presets.

Videophiles will be pleased to learn the NAD L 54 has a component output for the best possible connection, in addition to S-Video and composite connections.

As well as these, the NAD L 54 boasts a comprehensive range of connectivity options including two digital inputs (one optical and coaxial) to permit additional sources to be connected, plus an optical digital output, allowing connection to a digital recording device. Finally, there's a subwoofer line level output for the bass aficionado.