Freesat reaches 2 million hardware sales mark

The subscription-free satellite TV service Freesat has today revealed that it has sold over 2 million products since its launch in 2008 and that it is the fastest-growing TV platform in the UK.

The satcaster's research also shows that 47 per cent of its new customers in 2011 are people migrating away from Sky, assumingly lured by the lack of a monthly contract, and that 82 per cent of its sales are of high-definition set-top boxes and integrated TVs.

Managing Director Emma Scott believes the new figures show Freesat has established itself as a "real-challenger" and "genuine alternative to pay-TV".

Added Scott: "With five HD channels, access to the BBC and ITV Players, as well as Freesat+ all available subscription-free, we're giving customers a high-quality service without a high price."

Tech developments

As well as trumpeting the 2 million sales figure, Freesat believes its latest data shows the TV platform has a healthy future beyond the ongoing digital switchover (DSO).

"Freesat takeup is not reliant on DSO," says the company. "On average, just seven per cent of Freesat's homes have come from analogue terrestrial each year."

"The end of DSO [in 2012] is unlikely to have a marked impact on Freesat takeup."

Freesat has enjoyed partnerships with hardware manufacturers Panasonic, Grundig and Humax since launch, and this year broadened its appeal by adding TV market-leader Samsung to the roster.

It's currently working on a new specification, dubbed G2, which will pave the way for Smart TV functions and possible Pay-TV services