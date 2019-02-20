Nokia True Wireless Earbuds launched in India at Rs 9,999

Announced by HMD Global back in October last year, the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have finally made their way to India. These wireless earbuds are very lightweight as each of them weighs at 5 grams. The very fact that there are no wires associated with the earbuds makes them stand out as a true wireless earphone.

The wireless earbuds provide up to four hours of playback or talktime and connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. Users can listen to music or make calls without any hassle.

Nokia’s earbuds are also IPX4 rated which makes them resistant to usual splashes of liquid or sweat, in this case.

While users can expect upto 4 hours of playback time on a single charge, the carry case it comes along with doubles up as a charging case.

The case holds an additional three charges for the wireless earbuds. With a push-button spring mechanism, users can store the earbuds in the case which will also recharge it.

In total, the True Wireless Earbuds can provide up to 14 hours of playback time.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds: price and availability

The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds are priced at Rs 9,999. It is available on Nokia India Store and some select offline shops.