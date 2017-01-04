Hisense is making an 86-inch 4K TV and a 100-inch laser projector in 2017

More and bigger TVs is what to expect from Hisense in 2017, with a 75-inch Roku 4K TV, and a 100-inch laser projection system the clear highlights.

In what looks to be an increased focus on high-end ULED televisions for the US market, the upcoming Chinese brand from Qingdao, China also announced four budget soundbars. However, it was screen size that Hisense really went big on.

“2017 is a breakout year for us,” said Amy Lessig, ‪National Training and Execution Manager at Hisense. “We have many giant-sized panels for the US market this year as we get into screen sizes over 55 inches for the first time."

Going big on screen size

As well as web browsers on all of its 4K TVs, Hisense will also put a '4K Now' platform of curated 4K movies, 'trending videos' and streaming providers on each 4K TV it sells, though details were scant.

Beyond that, there's the 100H10D short-throw 100-inch 4K laser system, the flagship for Hisense will be the H10D Series, which comes in the 75-inch size, and will sell in summer from $3,499.99. It includes 4K resolution, a ULED panel with full array local dimming and quantum dot, a UHD upscaler, and one-touch app access designed to achieve THX certification.

"We'll be sending it to THX for certification," confirmed Lessig. The H10D also includes smart TV with a full web browser and dbx-tv sound, including Bluetooth 4.0 music streaming.

Significantly, the H10D also boasts HDR 10 Premium status, which means it has a minimum 1,000 nits brightness, so will reveal more color depth.

Hi, I'm super smart

Other quantum dot-less ULEDs in the line-up – and confirmed for a March/April 2017 launch – include the H9D Series in 50-inch ($699.99), 55-inch ($849.99) and 65-inch sizes ($1,299.99), which feature edge LED panels and 120 Hz motion scanning.

They also come in HD9 Plus flavor, which adds better motion scanning at 240 Hz. There's also the H8D Series in 50-inch ($549.99), 55-inch ($649.99), 65-inch ($999.99), 75-inch ($2499.99) and 85-inch (price TBC) sizes with direct LED dimming and less powerful motion resolution.

"The H8D builds on the success of the H8C we had last year, but adds wide color gamut and two bigger screen sizes," said Lessig.

All these TVs have a 4K media player and receiver, as does a breakout 86-inch ($5,999.99) model in the H8D Series, which swaps to an edge LED panel and rather unusually adds a RS-232 slot.

"This size panel is great for mounting on the wall for retailers to use for advertising, so adding RS-232 adds a connection they're used to that can connect to other systems," said Lessig. Hisense will also release the H7 Series of 43-inch ($399.99), 50-inch ($499.99), 55-inch ($599.99) and 65-inch ($899.99) 4K TVs, without local dimming-capable panels, in Spring.

4K Roku for a 4K world

Although no price or launch date was available at CES, Hisense confirmed that it would expand upon its Roku tie-in in the US by developing a 75-inch 4K TV with a direct LED panel and built-in Roku. What it does plan on showing this week is the R8 Series that will enable voice search via the Roku mobile app, and feature both DTS Studio sound and HDR Dolby Vision.

"Moving from our Roku Full HD TVs, this is the first TV with the Roku 4K codec, and we're also getting our feet wet with Dolby Vision with this one," said Lessig.

A similarly Roku-enhanced R6 Series of 4K TVs will also be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. Hisense also announced the H3, H4 and H5 Series of Full HD TVs, all based on direct LED panels.

Four soundbars were also revealed, all measuring 38-inches in length and featuring Bluetooth for wireless music streaming, HDMI ins and outs, and optical/coaxial audio inputs. The Hisense HS201D ($79.99) is the simplest, while the deeper HS202D ($129.99) adds a built-in subwoofer, the HS211D ($159.99) a separate wireless subwoofer, and the HS511C ($299.99) a couple of wireless rear speakers for full 5.1 surround sound.